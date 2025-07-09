Insomnia Labs Debuts Stablecoin-Based Credit Platform for Creators

Blockchain solutions provider Insomnia Labs has debuted CreatorFi, a stablecoin-based credit platform for creators.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The new offering, announced Wednesday (July 9), launched with a $12 million credit facility from investors including Kamui Finance, and integrates financial tools into the platforms creators are already using, letting them get advances on future earnings.

“Creators — from YouTubers and other content creators to musicians and visual artists — are at the center of one of the fastest-growing industries, projected to reach $1.49 trillion by 2034,” the company said in a news release.

“Yet, despite this economic potential, most creators remain shut out of mainstream financial services and traditional credit markets.”

Banks, the release added, have been reluctant to underwrite digital rights, while legacy industry players such as record labels often “impose predatory terms,” demanding up to 80% ownership in exchange for upfront capital.

This limits creators when they need funding to scale production, launch new projects or expand their marketing. With CreatorFi, these artists can access fiat or stablecoin lending, borrowing against future earnings such as YouTube ad revenue, music royalties, or subscription income — using smart underwriting tools and blockchain-based infrastructure.

“Today digital creators generate massive income through their content, yet banks still don’t know how to underwrite these modern revenue streams,” said Billy Huang, CEO of Insomnia Labs. “At Insomnia, we believe creators are building the next generation of global brands. CreatorFi gives them the financing solutions they deserve.”

PYMNTS looked at the complex funding facing independent creators — whether they are influencers, musicians or content creators — in an interview last year with James Jones, founder and CEO of creator-focused wealth tech and financing platform Bump.

“Access to business loans and lines of credit are virtually nonexistent,” Jones said. “Most creators are denied access because they don’t have pay stubs or W2s, or because their income is just too unpredictable for traditional institutions with very little appetite for risk.”

Beyond that, most emerging creators frequently enlist the help of promoters to increase their online following and engagement, which may lead to the creation of more than social media accounts on behalf of the creator to strengthen metrics such as follower count or music streams.

Yet this arrangement brings about complexities in determining fair compensation for the creator and developing reliable tracking mechanisms, Jones said.