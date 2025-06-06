Stablecoins Hit the Street and FinTech Funding Targets Lending Platforms

Highlights
Circle shares soared in a headline-grabbing public listing; the company also invested in cross-border payments platform Conduit.
FinTech funding rounds, particularly in Europe, underpinned expansions of B2B platforms and embedded lending.
Elsewhere, VOX has garnered investments to expand flexible financing for U.S. firms.
The most visible sign this week of enthusiasm for FinTechs — call it a form of financial enthusiasm, perhaps — was, arguably, the stratospheric rise of Circle shares in their debut on the public markets on Thursday (June 5).
