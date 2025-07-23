Making Sense of Tokenized TradFi as BNY, Goldman Launch Blockchain Solution

Highlights
BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs are tokenizing money market funds (MMFs) on blockchain infrastructure, signaling a major shift from static to dynamic capital management.
The rollout aligns with rising institutional confidence and supportive legislative developments like the CLARITY Act and GENIUS Act.
Tokenized MMFs, integrated with other digital instruments via smart contracts, allow treasurers to automate allocations, manage liquidity 24/7 and build adaptive portfolios.
Treasury management is getting a blockchain-based makeover just as the function shoots up the priority list of enterprises.