Bank Earnings Spotlight Transition From Branch Services to Back-Office Solutions

Highlights
Financial tools once limited to large firms are now accessible to SMBs via APIs and embedded finance.
Banks are turning back-office functions like treasury and trade services and embedded finance into growth drivers amid FinTech disruption and macro uncertainty.
AI and stablecoins could potentially transform treasury operations by enabling automation, real-time payments and enhanced liquidity management.
Perhaps one of the 21st century’s most defining business trends has been the trickledown effect of enterprise capabilities as technological innovations simplify back-office operations.