Can LayerZero Make 168 Blockchains Talk to Each Other?
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Ryan Rugg is global head of digital assets for Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions.
Bryan Pellegrino is the co-founder and CEO at LayerZero Labs, an interoperability protocol that enables direct messaging and asset transfers between different blockchain networks without the need for intermediate bridges.