ECB Blockchain Report Challenges DeFi’s Decentralization Claims

Highlights
DeFi promises distributed control, but a new report finds that in practice, a small group holds over 80% of voting power.
Token voting favors large holders and intermediaries, while a third of key voters are anonymous—making governance concentrated and partly opaque.
Policymakers are starting to treat DeFi less as fully decentralized and more like traditional finance.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has, since its inception, sold itself on one premise: a financial system without intermediaries, governed collectively by its users through transparent, blockchain-based mechanisms.