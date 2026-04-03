Why Fortune 500 Firms Are Becoming Blockchain Validators

Crypto going corporate is shining a spotlight on the sector’s more technical components.

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The growing institutional embrace of blockchain finance is prompting some Fortune Global 500 companies to get into the nitty gritty of the industry’s decentralized architecture and begin running their own validator nodes on select blockchain networks, signaling a broader institutional move toward operational participation.

Visa, for example, is now one of 40 “super validators” on the Canton network. Fidelity has launched a Decentralized Verifier Network (DVN) on the LayerZero Protocol, while the Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corporation in February began validator node operations across the Avalanche, Ethereum and Canton Network blockchains.

But what exactly is a blockchain validator node, and why are institutions becoming active participants in on-chain operations?

The analogy most often used is that validators are the “servers” of blockchain networks. That framing may be directionally helpful but is ultimately incomplete. Unlike traditional servers, validators are not owned by a single entity; they operate within decentralized systems, enforce protocol rules and are economically incentivized. In doing so, they can shape transaction throughput, fee dynamics and network security.

For CFOs engaging with blockchain, whether issuing digital assets, processing transactions or building tokenized ecosystems, validators are what increasingly can influence both the economics and the risk profile of the entire operation.

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See also: Stablecoins’ Shadow FX Market Is Becoming a Corporate Treasury Issue

Enterprises Become Active Blockchain Operators

Historically, enterprises interacted with blockchains as users. They paid transaction fees, relied on third-party infrastructure providers and treated the network as an external utility. That model is shifting.

By running validators, firms insert themselves directly into the transaction validation process. They gain visibility into network performance, influence over governance decisions in some protocols, and, importantly, access to new revenue streams. In proof-of-stake systems, validators can earn rewards for securing the network, which are typically a combination of newly issued tokens and transaction fees.

For CFOs, this represents a departure from the traditional cost-only view of infrastructure. Validators can be profit centers, albeit with volatility tied to token prices and network activity. The decision to operate one is therefore not just technical; it is an allocation of capital with expected returns, risks and operational overhead.

Data from the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Stablecoins Gain Ground: Why CFOs See More Promise There Than in Crypto,” found that 42% of middle market companies say they’ve discussed, tested or used stablecoins, while 13% report actual stablecoin use.

Still, the economics of running a validator note are nuanced. Validator rewards can fluctuate based on network conditions, token inflation schedules and competition among validators. There is also an opportunity cost associated with staking capital, as tokens must often be locked to participate.

In this sense, validators resemble a hybrid between infrastructure investment and financial asset management. They may require the same rigor applied to treasury operations, including scenario analysis, hedging strategies and performance benchmarking.

There is also a degree of protocol risk that comes with embracing a validator role. Blockchain networks evolve through upgrades and governance decisions, which can affect validator economics and requirements. Participating in these systems means accepting exposure to changes that are not entirely within the company’s control.

Read more: Stablecoin Plans Split as Banks Go Their Own Way

Validators as Strategic Infrastructure

Perhaps the most significant shift is conceptual. Validators are increasingly being treated as strategic infrastructure, akin to cloud computing or payment processing. They are not just a means of accessing blockchain networks; they are a way of shaping how those networks operate.

This becomes particularly relevant as the industry moves toward a multi-chain future. Different blockchains offer varying capabilities, performance characteristics and ecosystems. In this context, validators play a critical role in driving interoperability across chains. They often participate in cross-chain protocols, facilitate bridging mechanisms and act as trusted intermediaries in systems that lack a single governing authority.

As a result, companies operating validators may gain a strategic advantage in navigating and influencing the evolving landscape of interconnected networks. In that sense, the rise of validators may be one less about technology and more about control.