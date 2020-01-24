Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chiliz Blockchain Firm Creates Sports-Focused Crypto Exchange; Proposed Hawaii Legislation Would Allow Banks To Hold Digital Currencies

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily: Chiliz Blockchain Firm Creates Sports-Focused Crypto Exchange; Proposed Hawaii Legislation Would Allow Banks To Hold Digital Currencies

Chiliz, a blockchain venture based in Malta, is introducing a crypto exchange with entertainment and sports tokens, according to Cointelegraph. The new exchange will be at Chiliz.net, and will launch in February after Fan Token Offerings for the Socios.com — a fan-voting platform powered by Chiliz tokens (CHZ) — partner teams begins.

Customers can trade tokens for soccer teams like Paris Saint-Germain​, Atlético de Madrid​, ​A.S. Roma, ​Galatasaray​, ​West Ham United and Juventus​. Support for OG Esports’ fan token, OG, will be added in March. 

Chiliz partnered with Binance Chain in May of last year. Chiliz and Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus said that sports fans make up an audience of billions, and provide a perfect audience for bringing blockchain to mainstream visibility. 

“This is the usage of blockchain for something that is not payments, and that was conceived exclusively because of blockchain. We are not replacing something that was existing before. We have created a new usage and innovation (fan token, influence, etc. …), and we use blockchain to support it,” Dreyfus said. 

In other bitcoin news, a proposed bill in Hawaii would let banks hold onto crypto for customers, according to CoinDesk. The bill was introduced on Jan. 18, and would allow banks in Hawaii to hold onto digital securities, virtual currencies, digital consumer assets and open blockchain tokens. It was sponsored by State Senators Gil Riviere, Sharon Moriwaki, Stanley Chang, Les Ihara and Kurt Fevella.

The bill would essentially let Hawaiian banks offer customers not only general banking services, but digital banking as well. According to the language of the bill, it would allow for a low-cost, pro-consumer system that would go into effect about 60 days after the bill passed. Custodians would have to agree on the “source code version” utilized by banks, and ambiguities in the statute would be “resolved in favor of the customers.”

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution
2.9K
B2B Payments

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Procurement Solution

retail augmented reality retail augmented reality
2.4K
Retail

As Virtual And Augmented Reality Rise, Retail Use Cases Come Into Focus

fedex, delivery, sunday, ecommerce fedex, delivery, sunday, ecommerce
2.4K
Delivery

FedEx Officially Launches Sunday Delivery

Catering To QSR Diners With Digital Innovations Catering To QSR Diners With Digital Innovations
2.3K
Retail

How Ghost Kitchens Are Altering The QSR Landscape

B2B Lender Liberis Raises £32M B2B Lender Liberis Raises £32M
2.3K
B2B Payments

SMB Lender Liberis Raises £32M

amazon-smart-home amazon-smart-home
2.1K
Internet of Things

Amazon Unseats Google In Fast-Growing EU Smart Home Market

Latino cross border payments Latino cross border payments
2.1K
Mastercard

Mastercard And VamosPay: Accelerating The Path Toward Financial Inclusion

2.1K
B2B Payments

Bank-FinTech Tie-Ups Continue Despite SMB Skepticism

UnionPay Deal eCommerce UnionPay Deal eCommerce
2.0K
International

PayPal, UnionPay Deal Expands Chinese Cross Border Commerce

Square will allow users to pay and receive in any currency. Square will allow users to pay and receive in any currency.
2.0K
Cryptocurrency

Square Gets Patent For Crypto-Friendly Real-Time Payments System

PayPal PayPal
2.0K
International

PayPal Partners With UnionPay Int’l To Expand China’s X-Border Commerce

JP Morgan, united nations, Sustainable Development Goals, Development Finance Institution, developing countries, emerging markets, investments, funding, infrastructure, health, food security JP Morgan, united nations, Sustainable Development Goals, Development Finance Institution, developing countries, emerging markets, investments, funding, infrastructure, health, food security
2.0K
International

JP Morgan Creates $100B Funding Arm To Help UN

State disbursements instant payments State disbursements instant payments
2.0K
Disbursements

Why State And Local Governments Struggle To Shred The Paper Check

RS2 has acquired KALICOM. RS2 has acquired KALICOM.
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

RS2 To Acquire Germany’s Kalicom Digital Payments System

India’s Account Aggregators – And Open Banking India’s Account Aggregators – And Open Banking
1.9K
International

India Set To Pass Payments Data Protection Law