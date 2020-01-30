Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Swiss Firm Is First To Get Approved For Blockchain-Based IPO; BCB Group Crypto Firm Granted License In UK

Swiss company Overfuture has been approved to incorporate for an initial public offering (IPO) that offers tokenized shares on a blockchain, according to a report Wednesday (Jan. 29) by Coindesk.

The company’s articles of incorporation reference “the digital nature of the shares (tokens) and the use of the blockchain as the technology to keep the shareholders registry.”

The prospectus said that the company is offering 8,399,000 “common equity share security tokens” on the ethereum blockchain.

In other news, rapper and singer Akon has finalized plans to build Akon City, which is a 2,000 acre center in Senegal. The singer said the town is going to be powered by his cryptocurrency Akoin, which he said will allow for 54 African countries to get access to credit, as well as government services.

Akon said the city will be a “real life Wakanda.”

Also, digital financial services company BCB Group said that  BCB Payments Limited has secured an Authorized Payment Institution (API) license from the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

“BCB Group is the only dual regulated institution of its kind to offer clients a complete end-to-end suite of payment processing, cryptocurrency trading and custody services accessible through a unified API-enabled platform, allowing clients to access a complete range of digital asset services in one place. With its proprietary API and integration into the Corda network with partner LAB577, BCB remains at the cutting edge of payments technology,” the company said in a release.

Oliver von Landsberg Sadie, founder and CEO, BCB Group said the decision was an important step forward for the company.

“This regulatory approval for our firm, a leading crypto-dedicated payment service provider, is a testament to how we’re able to push ahead with digital asset innovation while remaining in full compliance with some of the most stringent regulations in force globally,” he said.

Finally, soccer team Paris Saint-Germain has created a fan token which will be on sale on the blockchain platform Socios, according to a report by Cointelegraph.

The coin, called the fan token offering, is now available on the team’s website.

