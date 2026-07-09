BNPL Boosts Basket Size When Shoppers See It Early

Highlights
Forty-three percent of shoppers abandon purchases when BNPL is unavailable, making payment flexibility a merchandising decision rather than a checkout feature.
Visibility matters. Merchants that surface BNPL earlier in the shopping journey have reported stronger sales and larger order values than those that wait until checkout.
Execution, including speed, simplicity and placement, determines whether BNPL lifts conversion or creates another point of friction.
Buy now, pay later has moved well beyond its original role as an alternative payment method at checkout. It is shaping how retailers present products, influence purchase decisions and guide shoppers through the buying process before a payment screen ever appears.