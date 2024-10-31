Working Capital Usage Jumps 51% Among Healthcare Growth Corporates

The utilization of working capital solutions is on the rise for healthcare Growth Corporates. In 2024, 97% of industry Growth Corporates using at least one such solution, an increase of 51% year over year. The preference for on-demand solutions — such as corporate and virtual cards and bank lines of credit — has surged 285% and 92%, respectively.

The most efficient Growth Corporates in healthcare leveraged flexible and strategic working capital solutions. As a result, they achieved $8.6 million in bottom-line benefits from reduced interest, inventory carrying costs, and supplier discounts. These top performers tend to use working capital strategically. For example, they covered planned cash flow gaps related to predictable business cycles and invested in business growth.

The “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Healthcare Data Brief,” a PYMNTS Intelligence factsheet commissioned by Visa, examines a sample of firms that help drive regional and global economies and the working capital solutions available to support their growth. Overall, we surveyed 1,297 CFOs and treasurers across eight industry segments, five global regions and 23 countries. This data brief shares insights from 175 CFOs and treasurers in the healthcare industry.

“2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Healthcare Data Brief” gives a bird’s-eye view into:

Examples of working capital efficiencies

Insights into how healthcare Growth Corporates are deploying working capital strategically versus tactically

The top working capital solutions used among these Growth Corporates