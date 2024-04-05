Lack of BNPL Threatens Bridge Millennials’ Brand Loyalty

The findings revealed that many BNPL users change their purchasing behavior when the payment option is not available. Many bridge millennials — the cusp generation between Gen X and millennials born between 1980 and 1989 — reported that they purchased a cheaper product because of the lack of BNPL options. Twenty-eight percent of consumers in this demographic did so, a greater share than any other generation.

The Data in Context

Demand for BNPL options has risen in recent years.

“The pandemic caused widespread financial instability,” Pedro Bennasar, head of payment for Vestiaire Collective, told PYMNTS in an interview for the Buy Now, Pay Later Tracker®. “This financial adversity, however, did not cause consumers to stop shopping but rather to seek financial flexibility to accommodate their existing spending habits. This [change] resulted in major increases in the use of BNPL services. Consumers could enjoy the satisfaction of purchase without the pain of a big down payment.”