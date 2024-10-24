Shoplazza and Sezzle Partner to Offer BNPL Options to Merchants

Shoplazza merchants doing business in the United States will be able to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) options through Sezzle.

This offering follows a new partnership between Sezzle, a provider of flexible payment options, and Shoplazza, an eCommerce platform used by thousands of merchants doing business in the U.S., the companies said in a Thursday (Oct. 24) press release.

The merchants will be able to meet consumers’ demands for alternative payment methods by integrating Sezzle BNPL service and offering Pay in 4 and Pay in 2 loans issued by WebBank, according to the release.

“By offering the Sezzle BNPL option, consumers can take hold of their financial freedom and access our merchants’ products without financial strain,” Alyson Zhang, co-founder, chief operating officer and head of internationalization at Shoplazza, said in the release. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in making eCommerce more inclusive, driving sales and increasing conversion rates for our merchants.”

Because the Sezzle BNPL option allows shoppers to budget their payments over time, it drives incremental sales, increases average order value, boosts cart conversion rates and builds customer loyalty, according to the release.

Sezzle Up, the Sezzle opt-in credit reporting feature, can attract a broader customer base by offering consumers a way to build their credit, per the release.

“We are excited to partner with Shoplazza and extend innovative payment solutions through Sezzle to a wider audience,” Paul Paradis, president and co-founder of Sezzle, said in the release. “This collaboration allows us to support more merchants in driving growth and improving customer experiences.”

BNPL is gaining traction as a preferred payment method, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Sezzle collaboration, “‘Adjustable’ Is the New ‘Agreeable’: BNPL Flexibility for Subscription Success.”

Sixteen percent of U.S. consumers have abandoned traditional payment methods in favor of BNPL solutions, the report found. Among millennials, that percentage is 39%.

Sezzle reported in August that it expects its total revenue to increase 35% to 40% year over year in 2024.

“As shoppers want to use us everywhere and as a regular part of their daily lives, it’s both exciting and rewarding to see,” Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim said Aug. 7 during the company’s quarterly earnings call.