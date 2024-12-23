Update: Middle-Market Execs Predict a Brighter 2025 Despite This Year’s Challenges

Uncertainty reshaped middle-market firms’ operations in 2024, and a consistent theme emerged this year: Firms leveraging analytics and targeted strategies saw improved resilience and profitability.

For middle-market executives, uncertainty impacts every facet of operations. From rising costs to diminished profits, firms lose an average of 6% of their revenue annually. Analytics and automation tools are helping reduce this impact, improving decision-making and confidence.

For financial leaders, uncertainty affects competitive positioning, supply chains, and customer demand. More than 63% of executives report intensified competition and nearly half face mounting cost pressures. Practical strategies, like analytics adoption, are critical to staying ahead.

Operational teams, meanwhile, are adopting new tools and workflows to mitigate risk. Analytics successfully reduce uncertainty 76% of the time, proving to be a key differentiator for firms navigating market volatility.

Read the December 2024 eBook to learn how middle-market firms tackle uncertainty with analytics and innovative strategies. Insights within will allow you to:

Understand how uncertainty affects profitability, operations and competitive positioning.

Learn how firms are leveraging analytics to optimize decision-making and resource allocation.

Explore the tools and strategies driving cost reduction and operational efficiency.

Discover how analytics outperform traditional methods, reducing risks with a 76% success rate.

View the eBook here.

This eBook explores the impact of uncertainty on middle-market firms in depth. With 12 data-rich charts, it offers actionable insights and strategic opportunities for navigating an uncertain market. Download The 2024 Certainty Project eBook to learn how your firm can build resilience and stay competitive.

About the eBook

“The 10 Impact Statements December 2024 eBook” is a PYMNTS Intelligence original report series exploring middle-market uncertainty. Our findings stem from surveys of 540 middle-market executives across various industries conducted from February to November 2024. This eBook synthesizes critical insights into how uncertainty impacts revenue, competitiveness and decision-making. It also highlights strategies like adopting analytics that successfully mitigate these challenges.