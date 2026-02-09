Toyota Puts Its CFO in the CEO Seat

CFOs now balance caution with speed, using data and AI to turn volatility into resilience and growth.

The CFO role has expanded from reporting and cost control to owning strategy, risk, capital allocation and operational decision-making in uncertain environments.

Toyota is promoting CFO Kenta Kon to CEO, signaling a focus on financial discipline and execution as the company faces tariff-driven impacts and other pressures.

Toyota’s next CEO isn’t an engineer, a product visionary or a car guy.

He’s a numbers guy. An operations specialist.

The automaker announced Friday (Feb. 6) that its current chief financial officer, Kenta Kon, will be promoted to CEO, effective April 1.

In another era, the elevation of a CFO to the top role might have raised eyebrows. However, the leadership change comes amid profit challenges, particularly from U.S. tariffs that have cost the company around $9 billion. It also underscores that in an era of margin pressure, geopolitical risk, and electric vehicle competition, discipline, financial control and execution are increasingly being leaned on to navigate uncertainty.

Toyota’s move makes sense. In many large organizations, the CFO already oversees functions that were once scattered across the C-suite, such as procurement, enterprise risk management, corporate strategy, and sometimes IT or transformation offices. These responsibilities place the CFO at the intersection of data, operations and long-term planning.

The announcement from Toyota is in many ways a case study in how the role of the CFO has evolved from scorekeeper to power center, and why, for global businesses, the ability to manage volatility may now matter more than the ability to design the perfect product.

What This Means for the CFO Role Itself

The CFO role has been transforming for years. Once primarily responsible for reporting results and controlling costs, finance chiefs have increasingly become the executives who integrate strategy, risk management and execution. They sit at the intersection of capital markets, operations and long-term planning.

The November edition of The 2025 Certainty Project from PYMNTS Intelligence found that CFOs are becoming less focused on forecasting a single future and more focused on translating uncertainty into action by helping organizations decide when to move, when to wait and how to remain resilient without freezing in place.

“When I look at my calendar, people would be like, ‘What are you doing, closing the books, doing budget?’ That’s not what [being a CFO] is anymore,” Smarsh CFO Ian Goodkind told PYMNTS in an interview published last week. “It is about sitting with all your peers or even their directs and understanding what keeps them up at night, what can we do differently, and how can we afford it.”

In the past, companies planned around cycles, like downturns followed by recoveries and disruptions followed by stabilization. Today’s landscape is characterized by overlapping shocks, such as viruses, trade wars, technological disruption and other risks that can fail to fully resolve before the next challenge emerges.

At Toyota, the CFO’s perspective is particularly relevant because the company’s challenges are the cumulative effect of external pressures, including tariffs, shifting consumer preferences and competitive dynamics. Navigating them requires a leader comfortable making trade-offs, reallocating capital, and sometimes choosing defense over growth.

Navigating Uncertainty Beyond the Balance Sheet

For CFOs moving into the CEO seat, there may also be the need to balance risk orientation with a bias toward action and growth.

Findings from “The 2025-2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index,” a Visa report in collaboration with PYMNTS Intelligence, showed that a growing number of finance leaders are approaching market volatility not solely as a threat to be contained but as an opening to move more decisively.

“CFOs are in the business of control,” Jeff Feuerstein, senior vice president of Paymode Product Management and Market Strategy for Bottomline, told PYMNTS in an interview published in December, adding that the ability for technology to “take care of decisions rather than just provide insights” represents a change in how finance leaders operate.

One of the most consequential archetypes to emerge from PYMNTS Intelligence data in 2025 was the Adaptive CFO. This profile reflects a broader redefinition of the finance function itself. Adaptive CFOs are no longer primarily stewards of cost control and reporting; they act as translators between data, technology and strategy.

Additionally, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience,” a collaboration with Bottomline and FIS, segmented 375 U.S. CFOs surveyed into three personas: Strategic Movers, Stable Operators and Liquidity Constrained.

If Adaptive CFOs represent disciplined evolution, Strategic Movers embody calculated acceleration. These organizations move decisively once a strategic direction is set, often integrating artificial intelligence and payments innovation across multiple functions at once.

