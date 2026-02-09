Toyota Puts Its CFO in the CEO Seat

Highlights
Toyota is promoting CFO Kenta Kon to CEO, signaling a focus on financial discipline and execution as the company faces tariff-driven impacts and other pressures.
The CFO role has expanded from reporting and cost control to owning strategy, risk, capital allocation and operational decision-making in uncertain environments.
CFOs now balance caution with speed, using data and AI to turn volatility into resilience and growth.
Toyota’s next CEO isn’t an engineer, a product visionary or a car guy.