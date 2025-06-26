AXA Bets on Tech to Manage Ballooning Insurance Costs

Highlights
Disasters are overwhelming insurers, with climate, geopolitical and cyber risks growing faster than the insurance industry can cover, creating a widening “insurance gap.”
AXA is investing in geospatial analytics, IoT, digital twins and AI to provide prevention at scale and help clients manage risks proactively.
The company is calling for insurers, clients, tech firms and startups to work together and share data to build a resilient ecosystem.
As natural disasters grow in frequency and severity, the cost to insurers is becoming unsustainable. Global insurance giant AXA is using artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and digital twins to manage claims without pulling out of the market.
