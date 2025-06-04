Peloton Launches P2P Used Equipment Marketplace, ‘Repowered’

Peloton introduced its own peer-to-peer resale marketplace, Repowered.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The launch aims to capture a segment of the expanding resale market for connected fitness equipment and monetize devices no longer in active use in customers’ homes, CNBC reported Tuesday (June 3).

Users can list their pre-owned equipment and accessories from the connected fitness company on the Repowered platform. Sellers determine the listing price, aided by a generative artificial intelligence tool that suggests pricing based on product details such as age. Sellers, however, retain final authority over their asking price, the report said.

Upon sale, sellers will receive 70% of the final sale price, with the remaining percentage split between Peloton and Archive, the technology platform provider. Sellers also get discounts on new equipment purchases, according to the report.

Buyers can review the equipment’s history and arrange for delivery at an additional cost. Peloton is reducing the activation fee for used products purchased through Repowered to $45, down from the previous $95, per the report.

The resale market is experiencing growth, the report said. Last summer, Peloton observed a “meaningful increase” in new subscribers who acquired their hardware through peer-to-peer secondary channels like Facebook Marketplace. These subscribers, who purchased hardware on the secondary market, reportedly grew 16% year-over-year and showed a lower net churn rate compared to rental subscribers.

While Peloton already earns subscription revenue from these users, Repowered allows the company to secure a portion of the hardware resale value with minimal upfront investment, according to the report.

The launch is initially a beta program available in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., and there are plans for a nationwide expansion in the coming months. The platform is first enabling sellers to list inventory, with access for buyers to follow once sufficient listings are available, the report said.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Consumers Shop Secondhand Stores as Often as Other Retail” found that in times of economic distress, consumers seek more secondhand shopping channels, since these allow them to save 30% on average. Now, as consumers brace for the impacts of new tariffs, many are seeking ways to curb their spending, and resale marketplaces could provide a valuable option.

Last month, online apparel resale marketplace ThredUP reported better-than-expected earnings results in its first quarter. CEO James Reinhart said tariffs could boost the platform’s appeal by making new clothes more expensive.

For all PYMNTS digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily Digital Transformation Newsletter.