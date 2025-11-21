Hourly Wage Drop Foreshadows a $14B Hit to Consumer Spending
The “Wage to Wallet™ Index: Wage Volatility’s $14B Consumer Spending Gap,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence, WorkWhile and Ingo Payments, offers a detailed look inside the U.S. Labor Economy at a moment when small shifts in wages are delivering outsized consequences for spending, confidence and debt. Using proprietary modeling and monthly wage data for 60 million workers earning under $25 per hour, this latest installment of the Wage to Wallet Index shows how October’s seemingly modest 0.81% drop in hourly pay translates into a large and uneven hit to household spending power. Because these workers operate with thin savings, volatile scheduling and rising reliance on credit, even small changes in earnings quickly cascade into real economic pressure.