Credit Data Shows Spending Discipline as Card Balances Rise

Highlights
Revolving balances climbing into the holidays, per the Fed’s G19 data, underscoring how consumer credit continues to bridge cash-flow gaps while sustaining everyday spending.
Network results from Visa, Mastercard and American Express point to steady transaction growth through the end of last month, reinforcing that card-based spending remains durable even as households lean more on credit.
PYMNTS Intelligence data shows credit serving a dual role: a planning tool and a financial lifeline.
The Federal Reserve’s latest consumer credit data points to a familiar seasonal pattern, with revolving balances moving higher as households navigated year-end expenses and holiday purchases.