The PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive report “Generational Pulse: Just How Influential Are Influencers?” examines these influencers’ role in consumer shopping behavior and finds they have a more nuanced impact than commonly perceived. The report, which draws on a survey of 3,196 U.S. consumers, reveals that while influencer recommendations hold sway, consumer diligence in purchasing decisions remains high.

Every year, 56% of U.S. consumers make at least one purchase based on an influencer’s recommendation, with 12% doing so frequently. Young demographics lead this trend, with 80% of Generation Z and 72% of millennials buying annually via influencers.

High-income consumers also show a greater propensity, at 61% yearly.

Beyond initial sales, 44% of consumers report returning influencer-recommended purchases less often than other items, a figure rising to 59% for baby boomers. This suggests a perceived higher value or commitment to influencer-backed goods.

Despite widespread engagement, the report underscores that influencers are seldom the sole arbiters of purchasing decisions.

Nearly all consumers (95%) who make an influencer-recommended purchase conduct additional research before buying. Most consult multiple sources, including product reviews, online forums and price comparisons.

Generational engagement varies (81% for Gen Z vs. 28% for baby boomers), yet research habits persist across all age groups. Even frequent influencer buyers commonly use multiple influencers or consult family/friends, alongside traditional reviews.

Challenging conventional wisdom, baby boomers are the most likely to make impulsive purchases based on a first encounter with an influencer (30%), followed by Generation X (27%). This impulsivity decreases for younger consumers.

The report also highlights specific influencer categories with strong consumer appeal. Food and cooking influencers are particularly trusted, recommended by 47% of shoppers and driving purchases for 19%. Professional experts and technology reviewers also rank highly.

The study identifies influencer types with potential for sparking impulse buys from new followers, notably home and lifestyle influencers, followed by beauty and makeup, and then food and cooking.

These findings collectively offer insights into the complex dynamics of consumer behavior and digital commerce, emphasizing that while influencers are now mainstream, due diligence remains a cornerstone of informed purchasing.