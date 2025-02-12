Zillennials Choose Access Over Car, Home Ownership

While their millennial peers may have been the first to embrace subscription services and gig economy jobs, zillennials (born between 1991-1999) are redefining ownership altogether. Unlike older generations, the idea of purchasing a car or house is a major challenge, thanks largely to the financial burdens associated with down payments.

Zillennials Face Down Payment Hurdles

According to a recent PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Zillennials’ Transportation Choices May Have Future Down Payments in Mind,” nearly 14% of zillennials identify saving for a down payment as the primary obstacle in buying a car, compared to just 9.5% of millennials. In the housing market, this barrier is more pronounced: 24% of zillennials cite the down payment as their biggest challenge to homeownership. This struggle underscores the rising cost of living, stagnant wages, and higher prices of major purchases.

On top of financial hurdles, many zillennials simply don’t view ownership the same way as previous generations. For vehicles, they look at alternatives like leasing, ridesharing, and public transportation — options that provide flexibility, convenience, and lower ongoing costs. Consider 12% of zillennials rely on leased cars as their primary form of transportation, which is higher than the general population.

This preference for leasing over ownership suggests a shift in priorities: Zillennials value access over ownership, particularly as many are still managing the early stages of their careers with less disposable income than previous generations. Meanwhile, the rising annual costs of car ownership, which average $4,550, make it harder for young adults to justify the long-term financial commitment.

When it comes to cars, the change in behavior is unmistakable. Zillennials are far more likely to rely on ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, as well as on-demand car rental services like Zipcar, which allow them to pay for transportation only when they need it. According to the report, cost is a key factor for 76% of zillennials when deciding whether to own a car, reinforcing their inclination to choose affordable, short-term transportation options.

Buying a House Is Tricky

The housing market tells a similar story. While homeownership is a common goal for many zillennials, the path to owning a home is difficult. High prices and the upfront costs of buying a house are major roadblocks, especially as younger buyers might lack the financial cushion earlier generations had.

Despite these obstacles, zillennials remain hopeful. Nearly 70% of zillennials who don’t own a home still plan to purchase one in the future, more so than millennials or baby boomers. Many younger consumers are finding ways to cope with the down payment challenge by co-buying homes with spouses or partners — 52% of zillennials who own homes purchased with a partner, which reflects millennial trends, but contrasts sharply with Gen Z, where only 34% make purchases with a partner.

Zillennials’ reluctance to purchase vehicles and homes can also be tied to their preference for sustainability. Environmental concerns are driving many to consider electric or hybrid vehicles over traditional ones, reducing the necessity for car ownership altogether. The trend toward leasing or using shared mobility options aligns with zillennials’ preference for flexibility and a lower environmental impact as they contend with financial limitations.

Flexibility and Sustainability

Despite financial barriers, zillennials remain optimistic, reshaping ownership norms by prioritizing flexibility, sustainability, and convenience over traditional ownership. As they deal with financial challenges, their purchasing decisions are influenced by developing views on what it means to possess something, whether it’s a car or a home.

This pragmatic approach to living arrangements underscores how zillennials are adjusting to financial realities. Their ability to reduce expenses through shared housing and financial support from family provides them with more disposable income, allowing them to prioritize flexible and affordable options for transportation and housing. As they seek financial independence, their consumer habits illustrate a desire for access over ownership.