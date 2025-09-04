Klarna Expands Debit Card to Anchor US Payments Strategy

Highlights
Debit-linked products are anchoring FinTech ecosystems via tangible consumer engagement.
Executives cite debit card metrics as pivotal for user activation and ecosystem synergy.
Growth strategies weave debit functionality into broader financial platforms, as shown in recent results from Affirm, Block and others.
As consumers lean on the simplicity and control of debit payments, FinTechs are weaving these cards into their platforms, not just as payment tools, but as vital threads that stitch together expanding ecosystems.