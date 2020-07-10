Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: 49ers Provide Reimbursement, Credit Options For Season Ticket Holders

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, consumers might want refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Sports teams, for instance, are offering to provide reimbursements or credits for later use.

The 49ers are allowing season ticket holders to credit their 2020 payments towards next year’s season or ask for a reimbursement, according to a letter sent to them released by The Mercury News. The organizations’ membership service team noted that members who choose the credit option “will receive preferred access to available tickets.” 

The options come as the membership service team said it “may not be able to host fans in a full or limited capacity this season” to ensure the safety and health of different stakeholders as well as adhere to local and state limitations. 

“Please note that there is no action required on your part at this time. A follow-up email will be sent in the coming weeks with more information and process for selecting one of these two options,” the membership service team said in the message, per the report.

