As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Airlines are offering refunds or vouchers for future travel.

Air France-KLM, in one case, will provide reimbursements to travelers whose flights were called off because of the pandemic, Bloomberg Quint reported. The air carrier will let those traveling select a refund or a voucher for a flight to come with a value 15 percent greater than the value of the first ticket.

Ben Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, told analysts per the report that vouchers would serve as a “reasonable way for airlines to move through this crisis.” Air France-KLM has been providing vouchers good for a year as of the beginning of the pandemic.

Consumer organizations have encouraged governments in the European Union to guarantee traveler reimbursements.

In related news, PYMNTS reported that Irish budget airline Ryanair could take as long as six months to hand out refunds as it navigates a backlog of reimbursements and decreased staff.

In the U.S., the Department of Transportation has received thousands of complaints about airlines not issuing refunds, PYMNTS reported. The DOT usually gets around 1,500 complaints a month, but in April and May, it received more than 25,000.

“The Department is asking all airlines to revisit their customer service policies and ensure they are as flexible and considerate as possible to the needs of passengers who face financial hardship during this time,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.