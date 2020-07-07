Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Cleveland Indians Unveil Credit, Reimbursement Options

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus Refunds: Cleveland Indians Unveils Credit, Reimbursement Options

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, consumers might want refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Sports teams, for instance, are offering to provide credits or refunds.

The Cleveland Indians unveiled credit and reimbursement options for fans along with their new schedule for this year in an announcement. The team also said that spectators will not be allowed to attend games at Progressive Field to kick off the season.

“Fans with impacted games from June to September will receive an email with further instructions on how to receive a credit or request a refund,” the team said. “Those with impacted games from March to May should have already received communication regarding credits and refunds.”

However, the team noted that it will keep working with authorities to look into the potential of fans going to the stadium this season.

