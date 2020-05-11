Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: NY Rangers Allow For Reimbursements And Credits

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Ice Hockey

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Sports teams are offering their fans the opportunity to ask for reimbursements.

The New York Rangers are letting those who have season tickets ask for a reimbursement on the couple of home games that remain, The New York Post reported. The team told each customer what each reimbursement would be and the choice to have one in a Monday (May 11) email.

The National Hockey League (NHL) team is also letting holders of season tickets put the reimbursement amount toward a payment for the coming season with a bit of a bonus. The outlet said a letter provided a choice of gift if ticket holders renewed.

The options reportedly include a $150 Madison Square Garden Store credit, a $150 food and beverage credit, or a stick that was signed. It is said to be like the deal that is on the table for those who have Knicks tickets.

At the time that play was halted, the Rangers had 12 games overall and five home games left at Madison Square Garden.

In recent weeks a number of reimbursements have been announced, including sports events, car insurance and college rooming costs.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

This roundtable will tackle three questions: Should merger policy change during the pandemic and if so how? Is now the time to tighten or loosen the antitrust grip on Big Tech? And how could these decisions affect innovation, entrepreneurs, and startups? And spanning these questions is the unfolding crisis affecting company M&A decisions as buyers or sellers. The panel consists of economists, lawyers, and investors who are in the trenches dealing with these issues.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip
3.2K
Travel Payments

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.1K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
2.6K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
2.5K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.2K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
1.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B
1.8K
B2B Payments

India’s Tata Capital Introduces App For Commercial Loan Clients

Vroom plans IPO Vroom plans IPO
1.8K
IPO

Digital Car Buying Platform Vroom To Test IPO Waters In June

American Express Global Business Travel might not be purchased after all American Express Global Business Travel might not be purchased after all
1.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Sale Of Share Of AmEx Business Travel To Carlyle And GIC Appears Dead

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
1.7K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news
1.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard Expands Global Commitment To Connect 1B People 

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
1.6K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

homebuying selling homebuying selling
1.6K
Real Estate

HomeLight CEO: Using Tech To Transform Real Estate Sales In The Age Of Social Distancing

money money
1.5K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes