The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Sports teams are offering their fans the opportunity to ask for reimbursements.

The New York Rangers are letting those who have season tickets ask for a reimbursement on the couple of home games that remain, The New York Post reported. The team told each customer what each reimbursement would be and the choice to have one in a Monday (May 11) email.

The National Hockey League (NHL) team is also letting holders of season tickets put the reimbursement amount toward a payment for the coming season with a bit of a bonus. The outlet said a letter provided a choice of gift if ticket holders renewed.

The options reportedly include a $150 Madison Square Garden Store credit, a $150 food and beverage credit, or a stick that was signed. It is said to be like the deal that is on the table for those who have Knicks tickets.

At the time that play was halted, the Rangers had 12 games overall and five home games left at Madison Square Garden.

In recent weeks a number of reimbursements have been announced, including sports events, car insurance and college rooming costs.