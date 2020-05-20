As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Rock bands are offering reimbursements for concerts.

Steely Dan’s 2020 Earth After Hours Tour with Steve Winwood, in one case, will be delayed to next year because of the pandemic and would-be concert-goers will be able to ask for reimbursements, JamBase reported.

The band said in a statement posted on its website, “Fans with tickets to the previously announced 2020 dates are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend the new date, you will be able to request a refund.”

The “Earth After Hours” tour was first set to start at Portland, Oregon’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the beginning of June. The two musical groups would have been touring up to a concert in mid-July at Bethel Woods in Bethel, New York.

The concert reimbursement is the latest in a string of refunds for events that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with rebates being offered by insurance companies and others.