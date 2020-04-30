The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of some coronavirus-related refunds that university students are seeking and baseball teams are offering.

University Fees

Students have reportedly filed suit against the University of North Carolina (UNC) System as well as its board of governors and their separate universities as they look for tuition and fee refunds following the transition to digital classes with their campuses shuttered amid COVID-19, The News & Observer reported. UNC Charlotte, UNC Wilmington, UNC Asheville and East Carolina University were reportedly named in complaints that seek to be class actions.

The UNC System has begun giving out partial refunds for meals and housing that were not used. Students in the suits claim that the educational institutions correctly decided to stop classes on campus and assist in stemming the coronavirus’s spread. But they contend they were left without the university experience for which they paid with the inclusion of “in-person instruction, access to campus facilities, student activities, and other benefits and services.”

University students are filing suit due to the closure of campus at multiple other institutions of higher education, per the report.

Baseball Tickets

The St. Louis Cardinals are giving fans their money back for tickets to games in April as well as May, KSDK reported.

Tickets for individual games and theme tickets will reportedly be reimbursed for the full cost of purchase, including fees. Fans who purchased a pack for five, six or 10 games will reportedly get a partial reimbursement based on the number of impacted games in the packs that they purchased.

Additionally, season ticket holders will reportedly get an account credit for use on a game held at a later time. Those fans with season tickets who want a refund can reportedly send an email to a specific email address or reach out to an account executive. A representative from the team will reportedly reach out to those who had tickets to a luxury suite for this month or next month to cover choices for reimbursement.