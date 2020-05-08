The Utah Jazz is providing reimbursement and credit choices to season ticket holders for the 10 home games left to be played for the 2019-20 regular season, Deseret reported.

An e-mail from the Jazz said per the report, “With the postponement of games since March, our intent has been to honor your season tickets when the games resumed.” The e-mail continued, “Due to the continued uncertainties, the NBA has allowed us to offer our season ticket members the opportunity for refunds and credits for the postponed games.”

Season ticket holders have still reportedly kept paying for packages for the 2020-21 season as if it will start in the fall and be comprised of 41 home games. Fans can pay for Jazz season tickets through a payment schedule of monthly installments or one payment that was due in February for the next season through the two main methods.

The outlet pointed out that payments for season ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season had started before March 11. At that time, the coronavirus diagnosis of Rudy Gobert brought about the halt of the season by the NBA.

An e-mail was sent in late March to fans on monthly payment plans that gave the option for a payment deferral for March that would be split evenly during the rest of the year. That same deal was reportedly not provided for April’s payment with the ongoing pandemic.

Additional e-mails on the topic of payment options for the following season have reportedly not been sent to season ticket fans.

In separate news, a previous report indicated that The National Football League (NFL) made a ticket reimbursement policy in case games are canceled or attendance is limited.

Additionally, news had recently surfaced that Cleveland Cavaliers were providing fans with refund options for single-game tickets for a 2019-20 season that is suspended for the moment.