48% of Gen Z Would Boost Primary Card Use With Better Payment Features

In the fiercely competitive world of consumer credit, securing a “top-of-wallet” position is not merely a preference but a determinant of an issuer’s financial health and profitability.
PYMNTS Intelligence’s May 2025 report, “The Credit Economy: Top-of-Wallet Credit Cards,” produced in collaboration with i2c, details consumer preferences and behaviors influencing primary credit card selection and usage. The research, based on a survey of 2,275 consumers conducted from March 4 to March 31, 2025, reveals how achieving top-of-wallet status is crucial for issuers’ bottom lines.
Primary cards generate much more revenue for issuers, with U.S. consumers using their preferred cards heavily, carrying an average monthly balance of nearly $2,000. This contrasts sharply with second-choice cards, which average just over $1,200, and third-place cards, at more than $900.
The report underscores that this top-of-wallet dynamic intensifies when consumers hold multiple cards. These individuals tend to concentrate their spending on one primary card, rather than distributing it evenly across their accounts, particularly for routine purchases. This makes top-of-wallet status a particularly valuable prize for issuers seeking to maximize transaction fees, interest (APR), and other consumer-borne fees.
Key findings from the report include:
Beyond these critical data points, the report also examines how card ownership varies by age and income levels, with younger consumers generally holding fewer cards but relying more heavily on their primary ones. It explores the differing reasons for card choice based on typical usage — for instance, low interest rates are prioritized for emergency use, while security features are key for bill payments.
These insights reinforce the importance for issuers to tailor their credit card products and features to specific target consumer profiles, optimizing their appeal and increasing the likelihood of securing top-of-wallet status.
