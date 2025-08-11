LendingClub CEO Warns Americans Underestimate Credit Card Interest Costs

Highlights
LendingClub CEO Scott Sanborn says that the personal loan market is at its highest TAM ever as consumers face rising interest rates on credit card products and rising prices on everything they buy.
LendingClub is moving from lender to a comprehensive financial ecosystem amid rekindled marketing efforts. Sanborn tells Karen Webster that new products like LevelUp Checking offer cash back on essentials and loan payments, while LevelUp Savings incentivizes consistent savings behavior.
LendingClub’s latest quarter showed robust originations and profit growth, and marketplace support by heavy hitters like BlackRock.
Watch more: Most Americans Don’t Know Their Credit Card Interest Rates, LendingClub CEO Says