Mastercard Debuts AI-Powered Design Studio for Card Issuers

Mastercard has introduced a platform to help issuers create and deploy card designs.

The company’s AI Card Design Studio, announced Thursday (July 24), aims to offer Mastercard’s design capabilities directly to its partners. According to a company news release, this lets users upload logos and product details, use artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted design features and download “brand-compliant” designs.

“What once took weeks can now be completed in minutes—accelerating go-to-market timelines while enabling more creative flexibility and emotional impact,” the release said.

As the tool evolves, the company added, banks will be able to allow consumers and small businesses to generate their own card designs.

“We’re transforming card design into an experience that’s easier, more dynamic and more inspiring,” said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of global brand strategy and innovation at Mastercard.

“This isn’t just a design tool, it’s a leap forward in how cards are imagined, built and brought to life. By putting powerful capabilities directly in our partners’ hands, we’re enabling them to create cards that don’t just function — they connect.”

The new offering comes amid a busy week for Mastercard, which has also announced extensions of its partnerships with Uber and American Airlines.

In other credit card news, PYMNTS wrote earlier this week about the state of sub-prime consumers — people with FICO scores below the 620 range — as card companies begin their earnings season.

These firms have been “weighing in on the state of consumer spending and whether consumers are meeting their debt burdens in the midst of stubborn inflation and a rocky macroeconomic environment,” the report noted.

So far, the indications are that consumers — subprime consumers included — are rising to the challenge, although there have been some behavioral shifts.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has found that, as recently as this spring, 25% of subprime consumers use credit for essential expenses. This is due in part to “the desire to boost credit scores, and it’s also a way of making sure that, say, groceries are on the table,” the report said.

The research also shows that subprime borrowers were 3.6 times more likely to express interest in obtaining a new credit card than people with the highest credit scores, a sign of fertile ground for banks and platforms.

“The fact that, as PYMNTS has found, about two-thirds of consumers live paycheck to paycheck, credit is a lifeline for all manner of households and income levels,” the report added.