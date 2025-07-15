Retailers Tap Non-Prime Customers and Co-Branded Credit to Boost Loyalty

Highlights
Co-branded credit cards are redefining loyalty by expanding options to the non-prime consumer segment, boosting consumer engagement and introducing a pathway for credit inclusion.
Rolando De Gracia of Concora Credit said “starter cards” are critical for brands to maintain overall approval and engagement rates in the current economic climate.
A “graduation strategy” offers a pathway for non-prime consumers to improve their credit profiles rapidly, De Gracia said.
