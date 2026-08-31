AI Opens a New Distribution Channel for Credit

Highlights
Experian expanded its ChatGPT presence into credit cards on Aug. 27, following its earlier launch of personal-loan shopping in the platform.
Synchrony plans to put promotional financing, deals and rewards from its marketplace into ChatGPT, while Klarna is already using the platform for product search.
PYMNTS Intelligence data shows consumers are already using AI for shopping and financial tasks, but embedded-finance research shows trust, security and governance remain important requirements as distribution expands.
Economic pressure is incentivizing consumers more reason to compare the cost of a purchase, the possibility of financing behind it and the alternatives before committing. Financial providers are embedding those choices into a new place: the artificial intelligence (AI) platforms consumers are using to research what to buy.