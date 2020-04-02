How A Digital Makeover Could Be Key To CUs’ Member Acquisition Plans

“One of the things that we often say is that we always have to be mindful of protection and security,” Anderson said. “The No. 1 goal is serving our members, obviously, and making sure that we’re secure and safe — especially with all the delivery channels that we offer.”

Serving members means more than releasing products that align with the latest trends. Credit unions must discover where and how their members want to transact and then ensure their in-house growth and innovation strategies match up with those preferences. USSFCU is now working to balance its online and physical presences to better engage with current and potential customers.

Attracting Customers With Unique Brand, Financial Stability

USSFCU was chartered in 1935 by nine U.S. Senate employees and now has more than 40,000 members, mostly politicians, their families and staff. The CU also attracts members from across the country, Anderson said, most of whom are interested in USSFCU because of its status as the official credit union of the U.S. Senate.