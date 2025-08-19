Bitget Turns to Agentic AI to Boost Crypto Adoption

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has introduced GetAgent, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered trading assistant.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Launched in July to select invitees and now available to all users, GetAgent combines “advanced AI with real-time market data to deliver insights, strategies, and execution tools,” the company said in a Tuesday (Aug. 19) news release.

“With its public debut, GetAgent now lets traders generate strategies in plain language, cutting through complexity with a simple prompt,” the release said.

“It bundles over 50 pro-grade tools—spanning market insights, on-chain data, and social sentiment—into one AI-powered hub. Smarter with every use, the assistant adapts to each trader’s style, serving up sharper strategies and timely risk alerts in real time.”

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said GetAgent is designed to make AI-powered trading “accessible to everyone.”

“Whether you’re just starting in crypto or a seasoned market veteran, GetAgent delivers insights that help you move faster, trade smarter, and act with greater confidence,” Chen said in the release.

Writing about the rise of AI agents in blockchain-native ecosystems earlier this year, PYMNTS argued the situation presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

“The opportunity is clear: intelligent agents can supercharge decentralized applications (dApps), DAOs, DeFi protocols and other on-chain ecosystems by automating complex interactions and executing tasks at scale,” the report said.

“The challenge, particularly for businesses? It is ensuring these agents can be trusted, and that their actions are traceable to real human intent when needed.”

The crypto world has long advocated for the values of decentralization, permissionlessness and privacy. But that’s come with a trade-off, a reduction of usability and safety.

“Bots have gamed airdrops. Anonymous fraudsters have drained DeFi protocols. Coordinated misinformation campaigns have exploited DAOs,” the report added.

As covered here this spring, cryptocurrency thefts surged by 303% in the first quarter of 2025 alone, largely due to the massive hack at Bybit. As AI agents enter the same ecosystems, these problems could compound — unless a better trust layer is constructed.

“Every crypto protocol needs to consider how this new technology will fit into their operations,” Harrison Seletsky, director at SPACE ID, said in an interview with PYMNTS. “Verifiable on-chain identities will simplify AI-to-human and AI-to-AI interactions, making them safer by giving AI agents a humanly recognizable name, thereby cleaning out bots and bad actors from misrepresenting themselves.”