Decoding Stablecoin Accounting for CFOs and Treasury Teams

Highlights
U.S. accounting watchdogs are finally tackling how to treat stablecoins, signaling new GAAP rules that could reshape corporate balance sheets.
Whether stablecoins count as “cash equivalents” now matters for liquidity, ratios, and investor optics — especially under the new GENIUS Act spotlight.
Faster settlements and global reach make stablecoins irresistible for finance teams — but clear accounting is becoming mission-critical, not optional.
Stablecoins are increasingly everywhere, and corporate finance teams are cautiously taking notice.