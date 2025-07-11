The Stablecoin Ledger This Week: Regulation, Custody Infrastructure and Trust 

Highlights
Starting July 14, Congress will vote on major crypto bills — the CLARITY Act, Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act and GENIUS Act — which could finally provide federal regulatory clarity for digital assets, stablecoins and CBDCs.
Stablecoins are evolving into a core financial infrastructure, with traditional players like BNY Mellon and Ant Group integrating or supporting them.
As adoption grows, so do concerns about fraud, sovereignty and risk, putting pressure on trust and governance frameworks.
Next week, starting July 14, is “Crypto Week” in the U.S.