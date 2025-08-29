This Week in Stablecoins: Growing Pains and Infrastructure Building

Highlights
M0, Rain, MetaMask, Visa, Mastercard, Finastra and banks like VersaBank are collectively building infrastructure that can carry stablecoins from niche trading utility to reliable settlement network.
Institutional adoption is accelerating, with banks and FinTechs piloting settlement tools, tokenized deposits and stablecoin-based cross-border payments, signaling stablecoins’ evolution into foundational financial plumbing.
If innovators can engineer layered solutions that balance regulatory oversight with speed and confidentiality, stablecoins could become the fluid connective tissue of 21st-century finance.
The stablecoin sector is focused on trading breakthroughs for maturation.