Crypto Market Data Firm CoinGecko Considers Sale

Crypto market data firm CoinGecko is reportedly considering a sale for around $500 million.

The company is being advised by an investment bank in a process that began in late 2025, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Jan. 13), citing unnamed sources.

CoinGecko did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

According to the CoinDesk report, another crypto market data aggregator, CoinMarketCap, was acquired by crypto exchange Binance in 2020 for an estimated $400 million.

When Binance announced that acquisition, it noted that the Binance digital currency exchange and its BNB native token were listed on the site but that “CoinMarketCap and Binance are separate entities that maintain a strict policy of independence from one another.”

It was reported Dec. 23 that the number and value of acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs) in the cryptocurrency sector surged in 2025, driven by the Trump administration’s favorable stance toward the industry.

The number of acquisitions saw a year-over-year increase of 18%, reaching 267, while the value of deals struck in 2025 was nearly four times that of 2024, reaching $8.6 billion.

The growth in the sector was driven by Trump administration policies that include appointing crypto-friendly regulators, dropping lawsuits and launching a national crypto reserve.

The industry’s momentum is expected to continue in 2026 as new rules are implemented in the U.S. and more traditional financial institutions get involved in the sector.

Polygon Labs announced Tuesday that it is set to acquire cryptocurrency exchange Coinme and crypto wallet infrastructure provider Sequence for more than $250 million.

“These acquisitions give us regulated access to U.S. payment rails, wallet infrastructure and cross-chain intents capabilities to build an open payments business on top of on-chain settlement,” Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron said in a press release.

Blockchain infrastructure company Fireblocks said Wednesday (Jan. 7) that it acquired TRES Finance, a crypto accounting and financial reporting platform. The company said the purchase is designed to address the growing demand for companies doing business on the blockchain to have “audit-ready, tax-compliant” financial records.

KRAKacquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by an affiliate of crypto exchange Kraken, filed Monday (Jan. 12) to go public with a $250 million IPO.