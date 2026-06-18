Crypto’s Future May Depend on Lawyers Who Think Like Operators

Highlights
After serving as chief legal officer at a crypto venture firm, Mike Katz returned to private practice with a more operator-centric approach, arguing that business leaders need clear recommendations — not lengthy legal memos — to make decisions in fast-moving markets.
The crypto industry is shifting from regulatory avoidance to responsible building. Most serious companies today want to innovate within emerging frameworks, using legislation such as the GENIUS Act and the proposed CLARITY Act as foundations for long-term growth rather than obstacles to overcome.
Mainstream digital asset adoption will depend on trust and simplicity. Both Katz and Ryan Rugg argue that digital assets will succeed only when they become as seamless, secure and invisible to users as existing financial infrastructure, with strong guardrails supporting innovation.
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Mike Katz is a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.
Ryan Rugg
is global head of Digital Assets TTS at Citi.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.