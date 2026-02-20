Stablecoins This Week: Financial Giants Bet on Infrastructure Before Adoption

Highlights
Stablecoins aren’t widely used by consumers yet, but banks, FinTechs and payment providers are looking to build out infrastructure in anticipation of future adoption.
The strategic focus has shifted from issuing coins to owning the rails around them spanning compliance, custody, payments connectivity and liquidity services.
Emerging markets are driving practical demand for dollar access and cheaper cross-border transactions, while regulatory and risk questions keep usage mostly in the background rather than consumer-facing.
For all the attention stablecoins have received in policy debates and crypto market cycles, they still remain mostly absent from most people’s daily financial lives. Particularly across the world’s major economies.