This Week in Stablecoins: Interoperability vs Competing Interests

Highlights
As banks, networks and issuers converge on a multi-money future, the strategic prize is shifting from issuing digital dollars to controlling how they are routed, converted and settled.
Banks want to avoid becoming balance-sheet utilities, while payment networks and infrastructure providers are positioning to own the orchestration layer connecting stablecoins, tokenized deposits and fiat.
As software chooses the cheapest, fastest compliant settlement path, the biggest winner may be whoever controls the routing logic, liquidity, compliance and transaction economics behind that choice.
Interoperability is what the financial space has touted as a prerequisite for stablecoins to reach commercial scale. But, at the same time, the banks, card networks, stablecoin issuers, blockchain operators and infrastructure providers all building that interoperability are each simultaneously competing to control the layer through which digital money is routed, converted, settled and governed.