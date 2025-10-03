Oracle Investigates Hacks of Customers’ Applications After Cybercriminals Demand Ransoms

Oracle is reportedly investigating hacks of some customers’ E-Business Suite applications after hackers who said they were affiliated with a ransomware group claimed to have breached the applications.

The hackers demanded ransoms, in one case $50 million, from the large organizations they contacted, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Oct. 2), citing unnamed sources.

Oracle told employees Thursday that it had found exploitation of flaws in E-Business Suite for which it issued an advisory and offered patches in July, according to the report.

In a Thursday blog post on the Oracle website, Rob Duhart, chief security officer, Oracle Security, wrote that the company is aware that some of its E-Business Suite customers have received extortion emails.

“Our ongoing investigation has found the potential use of previously identified vulnerabilities that are addressed in the July 2025 Critical Patch Update,” Duhart wrote. “Oracle reaffirms its strong recommendation that customers apply the latest Critical Patch Updates.”

Bloomberg reported earlier Thursday that Google said hackers were sending extortion emails to executives, claiming to have stolen sensitive data from their Oracle E-Business Suite.

Google added, per the report, that it “does not currently have sufficient evidence to definitively assess the veracity of these claims.”

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) said in April that reported cyber and scam-related losses rose 33% in 2024 to reach $16.6 billion.

IC3 added that this figure might not reflect the true scale of losses because many incidents go unreported.

“Fraud represented the bulk of reported losses in 2024, and ransomware was again the most pervasive threat to critical infrastructure, with complaints rising 9% from 2023,” the IC3 report said.

In some other recent incidents, automaker Jaguar Land Rover was forced to shut down its factories to mitigate the impact of a cyberattack, credit reporting agency TransUnion said a third-party data breach affected more than 4.4 million customers, and insurance company Allianz Life said a data breach involved personally identifiable information for the bulk of its 1.4 million customers in North America along with that of financial professionals and some employees.

PYMNTS reported in May that in response to a surge in enterprise cybersecurity risks, modern cyber audits are evolving to become continuous, data-driven processes rather than episodic reviews.

Platforms now ingest structured and unstructured data from across the enterprise — such as server logs, access records and transaction metadata — and use them to detect emerging threats, according to the report.