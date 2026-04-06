The Cybersecurity Hit List: From Enterprise AI to Compromised Coffee Machines

Highlights
Cyber risks are expanding beyond traditional IT systems to include AI tools, vendors and even connected devices, highlighting a rapidly evolving and interconnected threat landscape.
The rise of enterprise AI introduces new vulnerabilities and uncertainty, as organizations adopt powerful tools that may be unreliable, exploitable or require additional oversight and cost.
Cyber risk is shifting from isolated incidents to a continuous, systemic business issue, requiring cross-functional collaboration and new approaches to risk management, budgeting and governance.
Bad actors love a good opportunity. And the enterprise cybersecurity landscape has given them several in just the past few days.