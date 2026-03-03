Where Middle East Conflict Elevates Cyber Threats for Global Business

Highlights
Geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict, are heightening the risk of state-backed cyberattacks on global businesses, underscoring the deepening link between geopolitics and enterprise cybersecurity.
Expanding supply chains, third-party vendors, cloud platforms and “shadow AI” tools are widening attack surfaces and creating blind spots that criminals increasingly exploit — including at mid-sized firms.
Cyber resilience now demands continuous monitoring, AI-driven defenses and full visibility across digital ecosystems, not just traditional perimeter security.
If it’s not one threat, then it’s another for 21st-century cybersecurity professionals.