How CFOs Balance Leaner Teams With Rising Fraud Demands

Highlights
There has been widespread corporate downsizing in 2026, with enterprises cutting jobs and boosting efficiency, often citing AI as a replacement for white-collar tasks.
At the same time, AI, automation and synthetic identities are enabling faster, more sophisticated scams that can bypass traditional safeguards.
This is creating tension for CFOs as leaner teams and automated workflows improve productivity but can create new vulnerabilities.
The first few months of 2026 have been marked by a period of corporate retrenchment. CFOs are increasingly tightening budgets, shrinking headcounts and targeting greater operational efficiency.