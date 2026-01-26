FinTechs and Automakers Rush for Bank Charters to Outcompete Traditional Lenders

Highlights
Nonbanks and firms like Revolut, Affirm, PayPal, Ford and General Motors are pursuing bank charters or industrial loan companies (ILCs), with applications surging as firms come to view regulatory approval as a competitive asset.
After years of relying on sponsor banks and acquisitions, regulatory thaw and consumer openness to neobanks have accelerated direct entry into the regulated banking system, including trust and digital asset charters.
De novo charters and ILCs are reshaping competition, allowing nonbanks to build purpose-designed, digital-first banks with access to insured deposits and lending power.
The 21st century has seen a shift in how nonbanks enter the financial system.