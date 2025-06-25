Industrial Loan Charters Surge as Nonbanks Move Into Financial Services

Highlights
Industrial loan company charters offer nonbanks, including FinTechs, a way to offer financial services without becoming or establishing their own bank holding companies.
From 2008 to the current decade there were only two ILCs granted, including Square Financial Services.
But the recent news that Nissan’s submitted an application for an ILC helps mark a resurgence in ILC activity, and regulators are looking to streamline the path toward new bank formation.
On June 20, Nissan North America’s financial services arm, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. said it submitted an application with state and federal regulators to form Nissan Bank.
