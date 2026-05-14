Why the DIY KYC Model Is Facing a Fraud Reality Check
A collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Trulioo, “Built or Bought: How KYC/KYB Ownership Shapes Risk, Cost and Growth” examines how companies’ choices about identity verification ownership shape fraud risk, operating costs and growth. The report is based on a survey of 350 global firms conducted from Aug. 1-Sept. 10, 2025, and explores how firms manage know your customer and know your business operations as automated threats put more pressure on digital identity systems.